Reverend Kingsley Kwayisi, Lead Facilitator of Family Based Care Alliance (FaBCA), has called on churches to take a stand in prayer and to support orphans and vulnerable children in their communities.

He said showing compassion in the lives of the less-privileged once a while during birthdays and in other celebrations was not enough to create the needed family atmosphere for these vulnerable ones to thrive in life.

Rev Kwayisi made the call at the launch of Family Based Care Alliance (FaBCA) together with the opening of a two-day Stand Weekend event in Accra on the theme, “Be the Light”.

He said prayer and support from churches could give hope and opportunities to several disadvantaged children in society who have been calling on God to help them out of their present state of difficulties.

“Let’s begin with a new mindset that we can make a difference in our generation to children abused, trafficked, abandoned or orphaned by doing our part as we trust God to help us bring more stability, care, and love to these many vulnerable children in our communities,” he stated.

He called for the collaboration of all to come together and work to make a change in the lives of these orphans and vulnerable children.

Rev Kwayisi said it was for these reasons that FaBCA was established to raise awareness about moving orphans and vulnerable children from orphanages into foster care and actual homes where they could thrive.

FaBCA is a movement of Christ-centered individuals and Faith-Based and non-governmental organizations that support this vision.

He noted that the Stand Weekend event would hold an exhibition and be climaxed on Sunday with a musical concert.

Stand Weekend is a concept adopted from the globally celebrated orphan Sunday, which creates a unique opportunity every second Sunday in November in churches and organizations around the world to recognise God’s heart for orphaned and vulnerable children.

It also seeks to provide partnership, exposure, and exhibition opportunities for individuals, and organizations who work with orphaned and vulnerable children to showcase as well as tell their unique stories.

The Lead Facilitator expressed gratitude to all partnering agencies for their support.

Mr Will Lathrop, the Country Director of International Justice Mission, pledged his support to FaBCA but urged the government to do something about the plight of vulnerable children in the country as this was a serious issue that needed the attention of all.

The partnering agencies in their solidarity messages also pledged their support to ensure the promotion of child rights in the country.