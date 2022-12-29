‘Churchill and Friends’ supports Peki-Dzogbati E.P Basic School

‘Churchill and Friends’ an education-focused Association based at Peki in the South Dayi District of the Volta region has supported some selected pupils of Peki-Dzogbati E.P Basic School.

The Association presented some educational materials, including pens, pencils, exercise books, note books and school bags worth over Gh¢3,000.00, to the pupils for the good performance in their end of term examinations.

The beneficiaries were pupils from kindergarten to Junior High Two, who took the first to third positions in their various classes at the end of term examinations.

Mr Churchill Oforikumah, Founder and Executive Director of the Association, who is the Assembly member for Peki-Dzogbati, told the Ghana News Agency the Association was formed to provide support to pupils to continue their education.

He said the Association was formed in 2014 to support, especially brilliant but needy pupils in the area, after a parent complained of not having money to buy a pencil for her ward to write examination.

Mr. Oforikumah said parents were doing all they could to assist their children to have the best education, but due to financial challenges, some were unable to provide the necessary educational materials, so it was important to complement their efforts.

The Assembly Member said the materials were to motivate the learners and boost the learning zeal in them to excel in their academic work, saying learners become motivated when they have access to learning materials.

Mr. Oforikumah was grateful to friends, including Humza Hussain, Selorm Adzaku Ababio for their immense contributions and encouraged others to join them help the pupils become responsible future leaders to run the affairs of the country.

The Executive Director disclosed that they were extending the support to students seeking higher education and there were plans to extend it to the entire district and appealed for help from benevolent individuals and organisations.

He entreated the pupils to devote much of their time to reading and focus on their studies to acquire the requisite knowledge that would make them useful to themselves, society and the country at large.

Reverend Matthew Rene Agorbia, District Pastor for Peki-Dzame District of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, told GNA the initiative was laudable and must be supported by all and commended the Association.

He urged other people to take up the initiative to motivate the pupils to learn and parents to encourage their children to be serious with their studies.

Madam Rejoice Etornam Donkor, a parent, told GNA the initiative was helping the children to learn as all of them wanted to win the award and expressed her appreciation to the Association.

Miss Precious Otibu, one of the beneficiary pupils, told GNA the initiative had led to competition among them to learn as every pupil wanted to receive the award.