CIAMC-Ghana to implement ambitious strategic plan

The Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants (CIAMC)-Ghana’s Board of Trustees is to create and implement an ambitious strategic plan to enhance the agenda of the Institute.

Ehunabobrim Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area (CIAMC)-Ghana, said this at the opening of the 2022 professional year and the inauguration of the new Board of Trustees of the Institute in Accra.

Aside from the Board, five standing Committees were also sworn in.

The CIAMC- Ghana is a professional body of administrators and management consultants with the aim to promote excellence in the practice of professional administration and management consultancy by examining, chartering, and regulating its members.

Nana Prah Agyensaim, also the Board Chair of the Board of Trustees of the CIAMC- Ghana, said the Board would continue to ensure that the vision of the Institution was realised by preserving and enhancing the distinctive character of the institution with courage, confidence, care, humility, trustworthiness and transparency.

The Board Chair underscored the need for the Institution to obtain the Presidential Charter and strengthen its international contacts with similar institutions.

He said the Board would allocate enough time, attention and resources to the formation of branches and interact constantly with members, staff and students while prioritising their welfare.

‘‘As we begin the term of office of the Board, I look forward with optimism, confidence and courage to a future where the mere mention of the name of this Institute will attract pride, appreciation and admiration. I will alone accept all failures of the institution and share all the successes with all of you,’’ he said.

Nana Prah Agyensaim commended the previous Board Chair and team as well as the Chief Executive Officer of the Institute and its staff for their commitment and achievements.

Mr Samuel Mawusi Asafo, the Chief Executive Officer of CIAMC-Ghana, charged members of the Institute to distinguish themselves and be unique in their output as brands of the Institute.

He noted that networking among themselves would leave a mark that would make it easier for the institute to advertise itself.

Mr Asafo advised them to adopt ethical discipline and be professional in the rendering of services to their clients.

Mr. Rockson Kwesi Dogbegah, President, Institute of Directors-Ghana, said good corporate governance was about good results and hinged on ethical and effective leadership which involved transparency, accountability, integrity, fairness, responsibility and competence.

He urged organisations to have quality employees, who understood the vision and purpose of the establishment and were motivated and paid well to be in charge of affairs for good corporate governance.

Mr Dogbegah said the processes must be clear and be monitored, evaluated constantly to ensure that the objectives of an organisation was achieved.