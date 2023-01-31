CIB designs an Executive Route as a flexible and accelerated ACIB programme

The Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB) has designed an Executive Route as a flexible and an accelerated Associate Chartered Banker (ACIB) programme.

The Executive route is targeted at banking practitioners at the Executive levels of financial institutions.

This is designed for experienced banking professionals who wish to earn the Chartered Banker status and become members of Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana.

Mr. Robert Dzato, Chief Executive Officer of CIB, made this known in a briefing to the Ghana News Agency in Accra after paying a working visit to some stakeholders in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

He said his visit was part of activities to mark CIB’s 60th anniversary celebrations, to sensitise stakeholders on new developments at the institute, promote and regulate the practice of the banking profession in the country.

“It is also to assure stakeholders of the institute’s commitment to supporting the banking industry’s sustainability through human capital development and financial inclusion,” he stated.

Mr Dzato said during the visit, series of meetings were held with the Banking and Finance faculties of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as well as the Kumasi Technical University.

He said at a CEO’s Forum for Rural and Community Banks (RCB) in Kumasi, he expressed the need for the staff to acquire requisite training and knowledge to become Chartered Bankers.

He said a new curriculum would be launched soon to give people the opportunity to become chartered bankers even without banking qualifications, including level 300 students at the various universities.

“The 60 years anniversary has come at a time when the Institute is preparing to launch our New Curriculum. The new curriculum has been designed to meet changing trends in the banking industry and position Chartered Bankers to be future ready.

“We are also launching our best and brightest programme targeted at very bright students reading banking and finance across our top universities and there are people who get conditional exemptions for the institutes programme.

“They can start writing the exams even before they graduate and when they graduate, they get the exemptions and pursue a programme to become chartered bankers,” Mr Dzato stated.

He said these initiatives by CIB Ghana were geared towards re-professionalising the banking sector to ensure its ethics were abided by, adding: “So, in all, we are on a journey to re-professionalise banking and that is putting ethics and professionalism at the heart and centre of what we do as an institute.”

He noted that the country needed people who were ethical in decision making and the Institute in the coming days would be launching several events to commemorate its 60th anniversary celebration.