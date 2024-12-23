CIB Ghana Celebrates 16th Induction and Graduation Ceremony, Welcoming 110 New Chartered Bankers

The Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana (CIB Ghana) recently held its 16th Induction and Graduation Ceremony, inducting 110 new chartered bankers into its professional community, marking a significant expansion in its membership.

Over the past five years, the institute has grown its membership to 1,127 chartered members.

Held under the theme ‘Career Beyond Qualification: Navigating Horizon Risks’, the event highlighted CIB Ghana’s commitment to developing highly skilled, ethical professionals in the financial sector. CEO Robert Dzato emphasized that ethics and professionalism would remain central to the institute’s agenda as it continues to promote banking education and regulate the practice of banking in Ghana.

“Our mandate is to prioritize professionalism in banking. The initiatives we have introduced, such as the Ethics Certification, ACIB qualification redesign, Chartered Banker for Executive Leadership (CBEL) Programme, and ESG Certification, are all aimed at enhancing the skills of bankers,” Dzato said. These programmes are designed to prepare bankers for the ever-changing financial landscape, ensuring they are equipped to navigate emerging challenges.

A noteworthy achievement highlighted during the ceremony was the significant improvement in gender representation within the institute. This year, 60 percent of the new chartered bankers were women, up from 51 percent last year. Dzato called this progress a reflection of CIB Ghana’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive and sustainable future for the banking profession.

In his address, Mr. Bruce James, Director of Wholesale Banking at Access Bank, spoke on behalf of Managing Director Olumide Olatunji. James emphasized the importance of ethical practices in banking, reminding the new inductees that integrity and professionalism are the foundation of the industry. “As you step into your roles, remember that you have the power to influence positive change,” he said.

CIB Ghana President, Benjamin Amenumey, urged the new chartered bankers to uphold the core values of the profession, saying, “You are ambassadors of ethics and professionalism. Your journey begins now, and the responsibilities you carry are significant. Make a difference.”

The ceremony also recognized several exceptional individuals. The youngest inductee, 25-year-old Ian Kofi Bo Arthur of GCB Bank Plc, and the oldest, 55-year-old Evans Sarfo-Kantanka, CEO of Kumawuman Rural Bank, were both acknowledged for their accomplishments. The overall best inductee, Hilda Agyapong, a Team Lead at Access Bank Ghana Plc, was praised for her exemplary performance.

As CIB Ghana continues to nurture future leaders in banking, the institute remains dedicated to maintaining high standards of ethics and professionalism, ensuring its members are prepared to address the challenges of an evolving industry.