CIB Ghana Confers Honorary Fellow Status on FirstBank Ghana’s MD, Victor Yaw Asante

The Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana (CIB Ghana) has awarded the prestigious Honorary Fellow designation to Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director and CEO of FirstBank Ghana, during its annual Governor’s Day event held at the Main Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Saturday, 21st December 2024.

This recognition honors Mr. Asante’s exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions to the advancement of Ghana’s banking and financial services sector.

Under Mr. Asante’s stewardship, FirstBank Ghana has seen remarkable growth, both in its services and customer experience. His strategic vision has positioned the bank as a leader in the industry, introducing innovative banking solutions that cater to the diverse needs of customers.

CIB Ghana’s Governing Council highlighted Mr. Asante’s tireless support for the Institute’s mission to advance banking education and regulation. His advocacy for professional development within the banking sector has greatly inspired his peers and fostered a culture of excellence, ethics, and integrity.

During the ceremony, Mr. Asante expressed his gratitude for the recognition, noting, “I am truly humbled to receive this recognition from the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana. This accolade is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the collective efforts of my incredible team at FirstBank. Together, we have worked diligently to create a banking experience that is innovative and deeply connected to our customers’ needs. I remain committed to supporting the Institute’s mission of promoting excellence in banking education and upholding the highest standards of professionalism within our industry.”

The event, attended by key industry figures including the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, saw the conferral of fellowships on three distinguished professionals, alongside three honorary fellows, including Mr. Asante. In his address, Dr. Addison lauded the honorees for their significant contributions to the credibility and advancement of Ghana’s banking sector. “This recognition is a call to action to continue championing the highest standards of integrity, innovation, and service in the financial industry,” he remarked.

Mr. Benjamin Amenumey, President of CIB Ghana, also encouraged the newly chartered bankers and inducted fellows to uphold the values of the profession, emphasizing that as ambassadors of excellence, they should drive positive change and inspire trust in the financial sector.

The ceremony was a celebration of Mr. Asante’s leadership and the continued growth of Ghana’s banking sector, with the Governing Council of CIB Ghana expressing its deep appreciation for his contributions. Mr. Asante’s leadership at FirstBank Ghana will undoubtedly continue to shape the future of banking in Ghana, with his commitment to excellence and innovation remaining central to the bank’s success.

FirstBank Ghana, a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, is marking the 130th anniversary of the FirstBank brand this year. The FirstBank group operates across multiple countries, including the UK, DRC, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Senegal, and Ghana.