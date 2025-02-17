CID Director-General COP Faustina Andoh-Kwofie has initiated legal proceedings against the National Investment Bank, alleging that bank officials tampered with her late husband’s accounts.

The suit, filed on January 22, 2025, at the High Court in Accra, accuses NIB of manipulating account balances belonging to COP Stephen Andoh-Kwofie.

As the administrator of her late husband’s estate, Ms. Andoh-Kwofie contends that he had informed her of substantial deposits in several accounts registered under his name and his company, ANEBONA. However, when she requested detailed statements for accounts such as 5012002254901-USD-ANEBONA and 5012002254902-GBP-ANEBONA, she was met with figures that fell significantly short of her expectations.

Despite her repeated demands for clarity, the bank has allegedly failed to provide a comprehensive breakdown of the transactions. Initial assurances from some bank officials about the presence of significant funds eventually gave way to silence, further fueling her concerns. Disturbingly, she also noted reports of internal irregularities at NIB, with indications that staff may have been involved in tampering with client accounts.

Through this lawsuit, Ms. Andoh-Kwofie is seeking a court order that would compel NIB to furnish complete and accurate account statements dating back to December 1, 2014. In addition, she is pursuing general damages and legal costs. The case has cast a spotlight on the bank’s internal controls and raised serious questions about accountability in the management of client funds.

This legal battle not only underscores the personal loss suffered by Ms. Andoh-Kwofie but also highlights broader concerns about transparency and governance within Ghana’s banking sector. Observers will be watching closely as the case unfolds, with implications that could extend well beyond a single account dispute.