The Director-General Criminal Investigations Department (CID),Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police Mr Isaac Ken Yeboah, has thanked the United States’ government for supporting the Ghana’s Case Tracking System (CTS).

COP Yeboah said the new system would not only help in the efficient tracking of cases but would significantly fast track prosecution processes.

He said it would also help in effective coordination and information sharing among the security agencies.

The Director General of CID was speaking at the meeting with the implementing partners of the USAID Ghana Justice Sector Support Activity, who called on him at his office in Accra.

The visit was to brief the CID boss on the Justice Sector Support activity, being funded by the USAID, and its prospects in enhancing justice delivery in the country.

He, therefore, pledged the collaboration of the Ghana Police Service with civil society organizations and citizens which would be monitoring the utilization of the CTS.

Ms. Daphne Nabila Lariba, the Chief of Party of the Activity, expressed optimistic about the successful implementation of the project to support justice delivery in the country.

In 2018, the Government with support from the government of the United States of America launched the first integrated Criminal Justice CTS.

The launch was done in collaboration with the Judicial Service, the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Department, the Legal Aid Commission, the Economic and Organized Crime Office, the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Prisons Service.

Ghana’s CTS promotes inter-agency collaboration and information-sharing through the development of an integrated case tracking system to support the GOG in effectively investigating and prosecuting criminal cases.

The CTS is operational in seven regions; Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Bono, Upper East, Volta and Western regions.

The Justice Sector Support Activity, therefore, seeks to strengthen the Ghana Case Tracking System through citizen engagement, empowerment and amplification of citizens’ voices to demand accountability and improved justice delivery services for Ghanaians.

The three-year activity which commenced in August 2020, supports civil society organizations to work closely with justice sector institutions and the CTS to determine the need for changes in policies, procedures, and legislation that would facilitate improvements in justice delivery while educating citizens about the CTS and its utility, how cases are tracked, reported, and how CTS allows for transparency in the management of criminal cases.