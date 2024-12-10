CIHOG Congratulates Prez. John Mahama on Electoral Victory

The Coalition for Islamic Humanitarian Organizations Ghana (CIHOG) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama following his electoral victory in the December 7th presidential elections.

In a statement issued on December 10, 2024, and signed by its administrator, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo, CIHOG, under the leadership of Sheikh Hidir Idris Adam and its executive committee, celebrated Mahama’s re-election as a significant milestone for Ghana and a testament to his integrity, character, and leadership qualities.

The coalition quoted several Quranic verses to highlight its appreciation of Mahama’s victory as a divine blessing, recognizing him as a source of inspiration to Ghanaians and the wider black community. The statement praised Mahama as a leader with “unimpeachable character, transparent honesty, unassailable integrity, and righteousness,” noting that his re-election represents the people’s reward for his good governance.

“Your Excellency, you are a pride not only to us as an Ummah but also to the entire black race by virtue of your unique personality and immense qualities which have endeared you to millions, including those of us in CIHOG,” the statement read.

CIHOG further urged President-elect Mahama to remain steadfast in his commitment to fairness, national unity, and the development of Ghana, despite challenges such as political opposition and unfounded criticism. The coalition reminded him of the immense trust placed in him by the electorate, citing Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) teaching that leaders are accountable for their followers.

The coalition also committed to praying for Mahama’s success, emphasizing that his achievements would reflect positively on all sincere lovers of God, regardless of their religious or ethnic backgrounds.

“We urge you to continue to be fair and firm in leading Ghana to where she deserves… Our prayer is that the Almighty Allah continues to grant you good health, long life, and divine wisdom to steer the ship of Ghana to the shore of greatness,” the statement added.

The Coalition concluded by reaffirming its support and prayers for Mahama, expressing confidence in his leadership to bring peace, development, and security to Ghana during his tenure.