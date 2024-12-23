CILT Ghana Applauds President-Elect John Dramani Mahama

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Ghana has congratulated President-Elect John Dramani Mahama and Vice President-Elect Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on their historic election victory.

In a statement signed by the President of CILT Ghana, Engr. Mark A. Amoamah, the organization expressed its readiness to support the incoming administration in advancing professionalism and excellence within the logistics, transport, and supply chain sectors.

“As you prepare to take office on the 7th of January, 2025, we would like to emphasize the significant role that logistics, transport, and supply chain play in the socio-economic development of our nation,” the statement read. Engr. Amoamah highlighted the critical role these sectors play in driving sustainable development and expressed confidence in the new leadership’s ability to achieve remarkable growth and transformation in Ghana’s transport and logistics infrastructure.

CILT Ghana pledged its collaboration with the new administration to ensure these objectives are met, reaffirming its commitment to fostering innovation and efficiency in the industry.

CILT is a leading international professional body with a 105-year legacy in logistics, transport, and supply chain excellence, having gained its Royal Charter in 1926. Established as a branch of CILT International in 1965, CILT Ghana was formally registered as a professional body in 1981.

The institute continues to serve as a hub for industry expertise, promoting global best practices and professional development in Ghana’s logistics and transport sectors.

The organization’s gesture underscores its dedication to partnering with stakeholders to drive national development and highlights the vital role of efficient transport and logistics systems in Ghana’s progress.