CIMAG Congratulates His Excellency John Dramani Mahama

The Centre for International Maritime Affairs, Ghana (CIMAG) has congratulated the President-elect, John Dramani Mahama on his electoral victory.

CIMAG, which is a leading think-tank on maritime affairs in Ghana and across the globe, said it is excited about the prospects of the Blue Economy (Maritime) industry, which it believes holds the greatest potential for economic transformation in Ghana.

In a statement dated 10th December, 2024 and signed by the Executive Director of CIMAG, Albert Derrick Fiatui, he said they are confident that the Blue Economy will play a pivotal role in driving Ghana’s economic growth and development, with its vast resources, strategic location, and immense potential for job creation.

“We believe that President-elect Mahama’s leadership will bring about meaningful growth and progress to Ghana’s maritime sector,” said Albert Derrick Fiatui, Executive Director of CIMAG.

“We are committed to providing expert advice, research and policy recommendations to support the development of Ghana’s blue economy,” the statement noted.

Mr. Fiatui said they look forward to President-elect Mahama’s leadership in championing the 24-hour economy agenda, leveraging the Maritime industry as a key driver. This initiative, he noted, has the potential to unlock new economic opportunities, enhance productivity, and improve the overall quality of life for Ghanaians.

As the new revolution for economic transformation, after Artificial Intelligence, the maritime industry requires visionary leadership and effective policies to harness its full potential, he said.

“We believe that your administration will provide the necessary impetus to drive this transformation,” he said.

The statement said the Centre stands ready to support President-elect Mahama’s administration in developing policies and programs that will harness the full potential of the Blue Economy and drive Ghana’s economic transformation.

“We congratulate President-elect Mahama once again and look forward to working with him to build a prosperous and sustainable future for Ghana,” the statement concluded.