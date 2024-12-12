CIMAG Congratulates President-Elect John Dramani Mahama, Pledges Support for Maritime Sector Development

The Centre for International Maritime Affairs, Ghana (CIMAG), a leading think tank on maritime affairs, has extended its congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama on his electoral victory.

The organization expressed optimism about his leadership’s potential to transform Ghana’s maritime industry and overall economy through strategic initiatives in the Blue Economy sector.

In a statement issued by Albert Derrick Fiatui, Executive Director of CIMAG, the Centre highlighted the importance of the Blue Economy as a key driver of economic growth. With Ghana’s strategic location and abundant maritime resources, the sector holds vast potential for job creation and economic transformation.

“We believe that President-elect Mahama’s leadership will bring about meaningful growth and progress to Ghana’s maritime sector. We are committed to providing expert advice, research, and policy recommendations to support the development of Ghana’s Blue Economy,” Mr. Fiatui stated.

Focus on a 24-Hour Economy Through Maritime Innovation

CIMAG underscored its anticipation of President-elect Mahama’s leadership in promoting a 24-hour economy, leveraging the maritime industry as a cornerstone of this transformative agenda. The think tank believes this initiative could unlock significant economic opportunities, enhance productivity, and improve living standards across the nation.

Describing the maritime sector as the “new revolution for economic transformation” akin to the emergence of artificial intelligence, the statement emphasized the need for visionary leadership and effective policies to fully harness its potential.

“We believe that your administration will provide the necessary impetus to drive this transformation,” the statement added, pledging CIMAG’s readiness to collaborate with the incoming administration in policy development and program implementation.

CIMAG’s Role in Maritime Policy and Research

As a hub for maritime expertise, CIMAG plays a critical role in shaping policy discourse and offering practical solutions for sectoral challenges. The organization has committed to supporting the new administration in exploring sustainable practices and initiatives to enhance the economic viability of the maritime sector.

The Centre called on stakeholders to unite behind the President-elect’s vision for a sustainable and prosperous future.

A Future of Collaboration

Concluding its congratulatory message, CIMAG reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Mahama administration to ensure the maritime sector becomes a cornerstone of Ghana’s economic growth. The Centre expressed hope that the collaboration would lead to policies that maximize the Blue Economy’s potential and drive comprehensive economic development.

As President-elect Mahama prepares to assume office, the maritime sector is poised to become a focal point in Ghana’s economic transformation agenda, with organizations like CIMAG ready to play an instrumental role in its success.