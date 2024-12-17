CIMAG Reaffirms Support for President-elect Mahama’s Blue Economy Agenda

Albert Derrick Fiatui, the Executive Director of the Centre for International Maritime Affairs, Ghana (CIMAG), has expressed his organization’s full support for President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s blue economy agenda following his victory in the 2024 elections.

In a congratulatory message to Mahama, Fiatui emphasized the significant potential of Ghana’s maritime industry to drive economic transformation. He highlighted the country’s strategic location, vast resources, and the job creation potential of the blue economy, stating that the sector holds immense promise for the nation’s growth and development.

“As a leading think-tank on maritime affairs, CIMAG is excited about the prospects of the Blue Economy. We firmly believe it will play a pivotal role in driving Ghana’s economic growth,” Fiatui stated.

He further expressed confidence that Mahama’s leadership would bring about meaningful progress for the maritime sector, specifically through policies that could unlock new economic opportunities. He noted that the 24-hour economy agenda, with the maritime industry as a key driver, has the potential to enhance productivity and improve the quality of life for Ghanaians.

Fiatui also pointed out that, following advancements in artificial intelligence, the maritime sector now requires visionary leadership and effective policies to fully harness its potential. He expressed CIMAG’s readiness to support the President-elect’s administration in developing policies and programs to optimize the blue economy’s contributions to the country’s transformation.

“We congratulate President-elect Mahama once again and look forward to working with him to build a prosperous and sustainable future for Ghana,” Fiatui concluded.