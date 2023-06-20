CIMG Holds 33rd Annual General Meeting

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) recently held its 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM), at the Lancaster Hotel in Accra, where the National President, Dr. Daniel Kasser Tee, gave an account of the Governing Council’s stewardship along the 7-point agenda spanning the year under review, 2022.

In his remarks, the National President expressed delight with the World Health Organisation (W.H.O)’s declaration of an end to COVID-19, as a global public health emergency despite the disease remaining a global threat. Members were urged to continue observing all normal hygienic protocols, getting vaccinated with at least, the initial two jabs, and possibly taking the third dose as a booster.

The National President echoed the decision of the Governing Council about “advocacy on marketing-related matters” which will be “based on scientific research”. He highlighted, particularly, the completion of the second wave of the CIMG Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) in 2022 for the Banking Industry and collection of data for the Business Schools. “We have had successful stakeholder discussions to pilot similar surveys for the other sectors”, he added.

The National President was particularly enthused about the completion of the CIMG Regional Brand Index survey, which was conducted across all sixteen (16) regions of Ghana to unearth and highlight the economic and tourism potentials of each region. He indicated that “there have been many stakeholder engagements, with selected ministries, departments, and agencies and some private sector organisations, post the launch. The studies would be done and published annually.”

He further added that CIMG will continue to commemorate World Consumer Rights Day “by expanding its activities to involve both consumers and corporate organisations that provide goods and services, as per its mandate under section 3e of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana Act 2020 (Act 1021).”

Dr. Kasser Tee highlighted the Institute’s solid relationship with corporate organisations including the media and other professional bodies that has led to some remarkable collaborations across the continent. He also mentioned that the Institute was putting in efforts towards its membership drive, via collaborations with traditional, technical universities and some five tutorial colleges who are serving as Tuition Centres for the Professional Marketing Qualifications (PMQ). These collaborations are “all aimed at driving membership and promoting the PMQ”.

The National President expressed special appreciation to two personalities whose outstanding work ethics and contributions had impacted the growth of the Institute; Dr. Dr. Francis Mensah Sasraku and Mr. Adam Sulley, whose experience from academia and industry cannot be understated. These are as a result of their unparalleled contributions at successfully assimilating the PMQ programme in Ghana. In June 2022 and December 2022, CIMG’s professional qualifications examinations produced a remarkable pass rate of 92%, a commendable achievement worthy of celebration.

As part of the membership drive, Dr. Kasser Tee reported that the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) which was launched to serve the rising career progression path of Marketing Professionals, has successfully produced its first batch of Chartered Marketers, after completing a 1-year CPD. Qualified marketing professionals have been encouraged to register by completing the CPD record card, which gains them points towards achieving the prestigious Chartered Marketer status.

On efforts to beef up the staff strength of the secretariat, Dr Kasser Tee mentioned the inclusion of some new staff with plans in place to engage more persons to strengthen the Secretariat and get a good balance in future recruitments. He also added that “following the notable achievement of strictly utilising digital payment platforms across all CIMG activities, we have continued digitising the Institute’s database and processes for effective and increased business transformation.”

In his concluding remarks, the National President acknowledged the Governing Council and the various committees for their support as well as the Registrar/CEO and staff of the Institute for their sterling performance in the year under review. He finally thanked the entire membership for their relentless support to the Institute in the past year.

Speaking to CIMG members was the patron of the institute, Prof. Stephen Adei. He advised members and all participants to have and exercise integrity as marketing practitioners: “One of the things I have found whether it is a personal or institutional brand, a product or service brand, at the end of the day, integrity wins. You can have a short period of rise but if you are not a man or woman of integrity, your product cannot stand the test of what you claim for and you will soon lose out. All I want to say is that integrity pays,” he concluded.

According to him, integrity pays, and although it may take a while to manifest, it is fulfilling. He further advised members to be difference-makers whose names will be in the memories of their families and institutions, promoting integrity in the country.

The night was filled with excitement as 57 new practitioners were inducted into membership and candidates who excelled in subject areas and/or passed a particular PMQ pathway were recognised for their achievements.