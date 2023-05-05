CIMG Introduces The Chartered Marketer Brand In Ghana

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), has officially launched its Chartered Marketer brand in the country. The ceremony, which took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel last weekend, was a significant milestone in the history of marketing in Ghana.

The chairman for the occasion, Prof. Stephen Adei, who is also a patron and fellow of CIMG, shared his memory being a Chartered Marketer for the first time, adding that the event is significant because of the impact it will have on aspiring marketers, as well as the industry and Ghana as a country.

Prof. Adei believes that “just as Germany returned to economic stability after the second world war, Ghana will also emerge from the current economic challenges despite the uncertainty and will not suffer a reversal.” He added that CIMG has a role to play not only at the corporate level but also, to help position Ghana internationally.

According to the chairman, marketing is fundamental to the success of not only businesses, but countries. We need to, as a nation, “learn from successful countries such as South Korea, Japan, Switzerland, and the likes, to brand our products and the country. We need to make sure that marketing plays a major role in promoting and encouraging organisations to strive to achieve international standards for our country.”

In his welcome address, the National President of CIMG, Dr. Kasser Tee, congratulated the new inductees whose names have been entered into the register of CIMG Chartered Marketers, describing their induction as a “recognition of their diligence and dedication”. He urged them to use their new status to “change the narrative in the industry and build everything they do around the interest of the customer.”

Dr. Tee emphasized that “marketing exists to create value for the long-term interest of the business by researching about the customer, competitors, market trends, and internal issues within the organisation”.

The CIMG Professional Marketing Qualifications, launched two years ago, was also highlighted by the National President, who encouraged “business owners and top-level executives to register and participate in the programme to acquire the necessary knowledge for business success”.

Dr. Tee congratulated all inductees and urged them “to let their good works manifest in how they support the various corporate and product brands they handle as the success they chalk will bring glory and pride to CIMG”.

Speaking on the CIMG Chartered Marketer Brand was the Consulting Director of Education at CIMG, Mr. Adam Sulley. He narrated past days when he promised that someday job adverts will state “Chartered Marketer preferred” as a requirement. He encouraged employers to take advantage of this milestone and the opportunity CIMG has created.

According to Mr. Sulley, it is a great attraction for CIMG to anyone who is considering marketing as a profession in Ghana and beyond, adding that “the maiden CIMG Chartered Marketers have made Ghana proud to be the trailblazers of Professional Marketing in Africa.”

Representing the President of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management was the Executive Member, Dr. Kwame Apedzi. He congratulated the CIMG for conferring chartered marketer status on deserving professionals in the industry, who have completed the Continuing Professional Development Programme.

“We are highly impressed with the frontline role of the CIMG and equipping members with the best professional standards and skills in performing their marketing functions for the benefit of their respective corporate institutions and Mother Ghana,” said Dr. Apedzi.

He further applauded CIMG for “insisting that members respect and adhere to the Institute’s mandate in performance and function, which has been the hallmark of the Institute. Heightened by the CIMG ACT 2020 (ACT 1021), the tone is set to advance the practice of marketing in Ghana. As partners in excellence, we are confident that you will advance the professional practice of marketing in Ghana, and we wish to see the proper placement of CIMG Chartered Marketers in the various workplaces either public or private.”

The launch of the CIMG Chartered Marketer brand adds to the institute’s many enviable brands, and it is the pinnacle of professional marketing practice in Ghana.