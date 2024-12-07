CIMG President Highlights AI’s Transformative Role in Marketing at 33rd President’s Ball

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has spotlighted the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on marketing during its 33rd President’s Ball at the Lancaster Hotel in Accra.

Under the theme “Harnessing the Power of AI as a Transformative Tool for Marketers,” the event explored AI’s pivotal role in reshaping marketing strategies, data analysis, and consumer engagement.

In his keynote address, Dr. Kasser Tee, the National President of CIMG, emphasized that AI is no longer just a technological tool, but a revolutionary force driving the future of marketing. He highlighted AI’s potential to provide deep insights into consumer behaviour, streamline operations, and enable hyper-personalized marketing, all while fostering a more inclusive and connected society.

“AI allows us to understand consumer behaviour on a deeper level, tailor messages to meet the needs of diverse audiences, and create more inclusive marketing practices,” Dr. Tee said. He underscored the importance of leveraging AI to enhance marketing strategies without compromising ethical standards. “We must ensure that AI is used in ways that build consumer trust, rather than erode it,” he added, stressing the importance of privacy, transparency, and integrity in the use of AI technologies.

The address also touched on the ethical considerations surrounding AI, urging marketers to uphold the values of their profession by ensuring that the use of AI aligns with ethical principles. Dr. Tee emphasized that AI’s potential can only be fully realized when it serves to empower consumers and support transparency.

In addition to discussing AI’s impact, Dr. Tee reflected on the upcoming elections in Ghana, calling for peace, respect, and unity. He urged Ghanaians to honour the recently signed peace pact among the 12 presidential candidates and to approach the elections with tolerance and civility. “Our conduct before, during, and after the elections will determine the legacy we leave for future generations. Let us ensure Ghana remains a beacon of hope and stability,” he stated.

The evening also marked the induction of 66 new members into the CIMG fold, including the conferment of three Fellows and 31 Chartered Marketers. Dr. Tee congratulated the inductees, urging them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and innovation. “You are now part of a distinguished legacy. Let your actions and achievements continue to elevate the standards of our profession,” he told the new members.

The event was graced by notable figures, including the CIMG Marketing Man of the Year 2023, Mr. David Eduaful, Managing Director of Labadi Beach Hotel, and CIMG Marketing Woman of the Year 2023, Mrs. Nana Akua Mensa-Bonsu, Managing Director of Primetime Limited.

The 33rd President’s Ball served not only as a celebration of the achievements within the marketing community but also as a call to action for marketers to embrace AI’s potential, while upholding ethical practices in an ever-evolving digital world.