CineFAM Moves forward with “LIMITLESS”

The CaribbeanTales Black Incubator and Studio Access Project (CTBISAP) announces the participants of the 2023 cohort of its “Limitless” training program for emerging Black Canadian filmmakers.

The program is designed to build capacity in the Black Canadian film industry by providing IP knowledge and skills acquisition, training in marketing and branding, and business skills development. The CTBISAP is a production and knowledge-based incubator that delivers a pipeline of international market-driven training from concept through delivery and monetization for Black Canadian film entrepreneurs.

The “Limitless” program is specifically targeted towards Canadian filmmakers who identify as Black, with a focus on women and non-binary creators. The sponsors of the program are The Black Entrepreneurship Program by FedDev, TD Bank, and Telefilm.

This “Limitless” cohort includes Nauzanin Knight, Noel Cousins, Mahlena- Rae Johnson, Chelsea Nyomi, Murry Peters, Vichy Plancher, Letay Williams, Nelie Diverlus, KhaRa Martin and Aichoucha Haidara . They will have the opportunity to attend workshops on developing, writing, producing, budgeting, and more, as well as meet with a story editor and possible mentors in the industry. Participants will also network with industry professionals and producers and have a pitch workshop with a CBC producer. Additionally, they will have the chance to participate in the annual Big Pitch event at TIFF in September, sponsored by Telefilm Canada.

The program will run until the end of September 2023, culminating with the participants creating a development and pitch package for their projects. The goal is to help participants get their projects off the ground and into the market.