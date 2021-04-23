The Chamber of Independent Power Producers, Distributors and Bulk Consumers (CIPDiB) has commended the Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for his candour.

A statement sign by Mr Elikplim Kwablah Apetorgbor, Chief Executive Officer of the CIPDiB and copied to the Ghana News Agency after a four-day Energy Sector Work Programme retreat at Ada in the Greater Accra Region said the Minister was reported to have said that the country ought to generate enough electricity to meet the demands of the growing population and urbanization.

It said the statement affirmed the stance of the CIPDiB for the past two years that there was no such thing as excess capacity.

“Our position is that if it truly exists, then the transmission utility is the cause or the limitation and thus, we should be seen strategizing to generate sufficient power to meet the growing demands in the country”.

The statement said the enhancement in the national grid was a platform to shore up consumption by the unserved and the growing demand.

It said: “Against the backdrop of the Minister’s statement, we do expect that the critical players in the sector will collaborate to find lasting and sustainable solutions to this growing demand, and make the sector less volatile.”

The statement said: “It is our expectation that this call by the Minister will pave way for the lifting of the ban on the signing of PPAs in order to pave way for negotiations with respect to the additional generations. Meanwhile, we expect that future decisions and negotiations will incorporate financial sustainability and resilience of value chain related issues.”

“We stand ready to provide guidance in the planning process, if necessary,” it added.