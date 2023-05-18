CIPS Awards: MTN GSSC Picked Two Award

MTN Global Sourcing and Supply Chain (GSSC) emerged as the standout winner, taking home five prestigious awards, including the coveted “Procurement Team of the Year – Large Organization” at this year’s Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) Awards.

The prestigious ceremony brought together procurement professionals from around the globe to celebrate their accomplishments.

Other awards won by MTN GSSC include “Best Approach to Risk Mitigation” and “Best Initiative to Deliver Social Value Through Procurement,” highlighting the team’s commitment to excellence and their ability to create tangible value for their organization and society.

This impressive accomplishment demonstrates MTN GSSC’s unwavering commitment to delivering value and innovation, embodying the essence of MTN Group’s Ambition 2025 strategy – leading Africa’s digital advancement while making a positive and sustainable impact on the continent.

Group Executive and Chief Procurement Officer, Dirk Karl was also recognized as “Leader of the Year” for his exceptional leadership skills and the positive impact he has made on the team and the procurement profession as a whole. Karl’s leadership has been instrumental in successfully implementing MTN’s agile operating model, contributing to the team’s outstanding performance.

The pinnacle of the night was MTN GSSC being named the “CIPS Overall Winner,” an award celebrating their extraordinary achievements across all categories.

“These awards underscore the hard work and dedication of our team, and their commitment to delivering value and making a positive societal impact. Transforming GSSC into an agile, innovative organisation underpins our success tonight and this would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our Group Chief Financial Officer, Tsholo Molefe and our Group Chief HR Officer, Paul Norman. It’s an honour to be recognized in this way, and it only strengthens our resolve to continue our relentless pursuit of excellence, shared value, and digital progress for Africa.” Says Dirk Karl, Group Executive and Chief Procurement Officer

The CIPS awards ceremony is a globally recognized event celebrating the accomplishments of procurement professionals. MTN GSSC’s sweeping victory at this year’s ceremony sets a new benchmark in procurement excellence and serves as an inspiration to their peers worldwide.