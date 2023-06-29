CIRAWA Project launched to bolster resilient food supply chains

A project has been launched to develop new agroecological-based practices that will build on existing local and scientific knowledge to help create more resilient food supply chains in the country.

The four-year project being implemented in four African countries, including Ghana dubbed: “Agroecological Solutions for Resilient Farming in West Africa” (CIRAWA), will work with small-holder farmers to improve food nutrition, local livelihoods, and ecosystem health.

It would also enhance biodiversity and improve climate resilience.

It is being implemented by the West African Centre for Water, Irrigation and Sustainable Agriculture of the University for Development Studies (WACWISA-UDS) and the Frontier Institute of Development Planning (FIDEP) with funding from the European Union.

Professor Felix Abagale, Pro-vice-chancellor of the UDS, and Director of WACWISA-UDS, speaking during the launch of the project at Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region, said the project would facilitate best indigenous farming practices that would go a long way to revolutionise the country’s agricultural system and bring a lot of benefits to the people.

The launch was attended by representatives of farmer groups, traditional authorities, heads of department and project partners.

Professor Saa Dittoh, Ghana CIRAWA Regional Coordinator gave more details of the project saying “We are not bringing anything that is very new. What we are bringing is that we want to come and understand the indigenous ways of doing many things (farming), and as scientists, we do research and improve on what farmers are already doing, which we know is good.”

He said: “So, when you are cultivating your vegetables, is there anything we can do to improve it? You are doing composting. Yes, we have scientific methods of doing other things, improving upon composting.

“You have animals, you have crops, if there is a different way of having crops-livestock integration so that your livestock will help your crops, and your crops will help your livestock. If you enclose your animals, and feed them, you will get the manure. So, those are the kinds of things we are trying to help with.”

He added that “Agroforestry; there are a lot of forest trees and herbs that can do a lot to the soil. Those are the kinds of things we are looking for. We do that in partnership with the farmers because the farmers know a lot. We want to learn from them and improve upon what they are doing.”

Mr Iddrisu Salia, Central Gonja District Chief Executive, lauded the project and said it would ensure food security and enhance climate change adaptation actions and traditional agroecological knowledge and practices.

Mr Salia said it would contribute to reducing rural poverty, enhancing resilience, promoting local development and improving livelihoods.

Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II), Paramount Chief of Buipe Traditional Area, said the area was blessed with vast arable land, which needed to be cultivated to ensure food security and income for the people.

He, therefore, lauded the project and indicated it would help boost agricultural production in the area for all its benefit.

He expressed his support for the project.

The CIRAWA is also being implemented in Cape Verde, Senegal and the Gambia.

Silvia Gomez, CIRAWA Project Coordinator was happy that the farmers were ready to work with the project to benefit their communities.

Mr Amos Yesutanbul, Director of FIDEP said the project would ensure sustainable agriculture and protect the environment for current and future generations.

After the launch, project partners visited a farm at Buipe where farmers employed organic means to cultivate vegetables, to learn about these operations.