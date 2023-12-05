Circuit Court judge in Jasikan dismissed for inappropriate conduct

The Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, has taken the decision to dismiss Judge Alfred Kwambena Asiedu from the Judicial Service due to his inappropriate conduct in a divorce case that he presided over.

Singari Diana Sadia filed a petition with the Chief Justice on January 16, alleging that the judge engaged in abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution, and impropriety.

Following this petition, the matter was referred to the disciplinary committee of the Judiciary Service for investigation. Subsequently, the committee recommended that the judge’s misconduct warranted dismissal.

In a letter issued by the Chief Justice, Judge Alfred Kwambena Asiedu has been instructed to relinquish all official properties in his possession, including his official vehicle, dockets, and record books, to the Judicial Secretary.