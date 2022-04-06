Circuit Court Remands Two Brothers For Assaulting, Stabbing Neighbour

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded two brothers into Police custody for allegedly assaulting and stabbing their neighbour.

Sylvester Tackie and Emmanuel Tackie have denied assaulting and stabbing Samuel Ankrah.

The Court presided over by Madam Susanna Eduful asked them to make their next appearance on April 8.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court that the Complainant, Mr Ankrah was a Plumber while Sylvester was a Carpenter and Emmanuel, a Dispensing Assistant.

They live at Old Dansoman with Mr Ankrah.

Chief Inspector Ahiabor said on March 6, 2022, there was a misunderstanding between the siblings’ father, one Akuffo and the Complainant.

The Court heard that the accused person’s father informed the suspects about the misunderstanding leading to the alleged attack on the Complainant in the presence of a witness.

The prosecution said they subjected the Complainant to severe beatings and in the process, Sylvester allegedly stabbed the Complainant with an object.

Chief Inspector Ahiabor said a report was made to the police leading to their arrest and after investigations, they were charged with the offence.