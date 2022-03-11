Circuit Court Remands Unemployed For Stabbing Neighbour

A Cape Coast Circuit Court has remanded Patrick Adonteng, a 30-year-old man, into police custody for allegedly inflicting knife wounds on one Master Isaac Agyapong, his neighbour.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and would reappear before the court, presided over by Mrs Dorinda Arthur Smith, on Thursday, March 31.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Iddrisu Yakubu told the court that the complainant, Madam Rosemond Adade, a trader, resided at Truom, a suburb of Cape Coast, with the victim, her son.

He said on Wednesday, February 16, at about 1130 hours, the victim sent his junior sister on an errand but on her way, she met the accused who, for no apparent reason, assaulted her.

The prosecution said the girl informed Master Agyapong of the incident and, together with his three other brothers, they confronted the accused.

In an ensuing brawl, Adonteng allegedly pulled out a knife from the back pocket of his trousers and stabbed the victim’s left arm and shoulder, inflicting severe multiple wounds on him.

Prosecutor said the victim fell unconscious and was rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for treatment but was admitted and discharged after a week.

He said Madam Adade lodged a complaint at the Central Police Station, where a medical report form was issued, which was later certified by the medical officer.

The accused was arrested on Monday, February 28, following the report.