The Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM) – Ghana has commended Tema Tank Farm Limited, a petroleum storage management company, for upholding quality standards in the petroleum supply chain and general operations.

The Institute applauded the company for prioritizing safety and operating in an environmentally friendly manner to enhance business sustainability.

The CISCM made the observation after a tour of the company’s state-of-the-art facilities in Tema to understand the company’s pre-loading, loading, and post-loading processes.

The visit also forms part of activities in commemoration of the World Supply Chain and its advancement to industries.

Mr Prince Yawson Amattoe, Executive Director, Institutional Relations and Special Initiatives, lauded the Tema Tank Farm Limited for its well-managed supply chain which would significantly reduce all operating expenses, contribute to greater profits, and effective overall performance.

He further applauded the company for operating in an environmentally friendly manner at its Truck Park and Gantry to make business sustainability possible while adhering to the required operational standards.

Mr Bartholomew Darko, Managing Director of the Tema Tank Farm Limited, a subsidiary of CH Group, said the company commenced operation in 2012.

It provided petroleum storage services to the Bulk Oil Distributions Companies (BDCs) in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry in Ghana and other landlocked countries like Burkina Faso.

He said the company had 120,000 cubic meters’ storage capacity for both gas oil and gasoline – Petrol, with the capacity to store the highest quality differentiated products for its clients in retail, mining businesses, and other sectors.

Mr Darko noted that, as the largest privately owned depot in the country, with a record of adhering to operational safety, the company also had a state-of-the-art facility to inject specialized additives into the fuels in the most effective and environmentally friendly manner.

According to him, the company played a key role in the petroleum supply chain in the downstream sector of the chain, as it consciously makes efforts to ensure the sustainability of their business, the business of their clients, the petroleum industry, and the Ghanaian economy as a whole.

“Our good sustainability practices have kept us in business and ensured our growth despite the uncertainties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and other uncertainties every business faces,” he said.

The Managing Director said Tema Tank Farm Limited continued to lead the market with its strategies to create value for clients in an end-to-end fashion while creating a shared value addition with their clients throughout the supply chain with dispatch most safely and efficiently.

With efficiency and safety as its hallmark, he stated that the Tema Tank Farm depot had been adjudged the best privately owned depot in the country providing superior value to customers, stakeholders, and partners.