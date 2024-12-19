Cisco Unveils Wi-Fi 7 Access Points and Unified Licensing for a Smart, Connected Future

Cisco has introduced innovative advancements in wireless technology with the launch of its smart Wi-Fi 7 access points and a unified subscription licensing model.

These developments are set to revolutionize how businesses operate and innovate by blending physical and digital environments, paving the way for an AI-driven future.

The new Wi-Fi 7 access points offer unparalleled flexibility, enabling seamless transitions between on-premises and cloud-based management. This allows businesses to stay ahead with future-proof connectivity. Coupled with Cisco’s unified networking subscription, the solution simplifies licensing, ensuring clients enjoy comprehensive coverage across the entire Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem.

The platform’s capabilities extend beyond basic connectivity. It enhances user experiences across various sectors, from improving retail shopping experiences to enabling precise asset tracking in manufacturing and enhancing patient care in healthcare facilities. By providing a secure, intelligent, and reliable foundation, Cisco’s Wi-Fi 7 access points support the creation of smart spaces that are critical to modern business operations.

Jeetu Patel, Cisco’s Chief Product Officer, emphasized the importance of Wi-Fi in the evolving digital world, stating, “Wi-Fi is at the centre of it all, blending human behavior with sensors, cameras, and screens.” The new access points and the Cisco Spaces platform offer the connectivity, assurance, and data necessary for IT, real estate, and facilities teams to redefine both employee and customer experiences.

Industry experts are excited about Cisco’s innovations. Christine Fierro, Senior Director of Edge & Core Solutions at World Wide Technology, praised Cisco’s unified licensing approach for simplifying the solution and streamlining client operations. Brandon Butler, Senior Research Manager at IDC, highlighted the platform approach, noting its value in providing customers flexibility, continuous optimization, and innovation.

As businesses rely more on wireless technology to bridge the digital and physical divide, Cisco’s Wi-Fi 7 solutions stand at the forefront of transforming how organizations optimize operations, ensure smooth communication, and deliver superior customer and employee experiences in an AI-driven world.