Cities and Habitats recognized at 14th Ghana Property Awards

Cities and Habitats, developers of the Planned Cities Extension Project has emerged winners of the City Planned Extension Project of The Year 2022 award at the 14th edition of the Ghana Property Awards.

The event, organized by Property Express, under the theme; “Sustainable Architecture in Ghana’s Housing Mix”, was held on Friday, 25th November, 2022 at the Accra international Conference Center.

It brought together diverse institutions and individuals who are making giant strides in Ghana’s housing industry.

A citation that came with the award indicated that the City Planned Extension Project of the Year 2022 category refers to a new city-wide plan—particularly one for an ambitious municipality that truly wants to change business-as-usual and create a plan for tomorrow not yesterday or today.

Best known for their popular disruptive ‘Rent-To-Own’ scheme, Cities and Habitats was recognized for their spirited commitment to delivering decent affordable homes for all income levels across the country.

The company recently launched an enhanced version of the “Rent-To-Own” scheme in collaboration with Ecobank Ghana. Known as Rent-To-Own Boafoɔ Home Ownership Package, the offer gives Ecobank customers 15% off the initial 20% instalment and the opportunity of moving into one’s home within 18 months.

Cities and Habitats flagship project is currently ongoing at Prampram, where several properties are already at different stages of completion, with over 50 homes set to be delivered to owners by close of this year.

Project Manager for Cities and Habitats, who received the award on behalf of the company, expressed his profound gratitude to the event organisers and gave assurance that he and his team were working hard to continue providing a flexible and progressive approach to owning homes.

He added that in line with the strategic partnership with Ecobank, Ghanaians should expect more innovative packages for easy home ownership regardless of the current economic situation.

The Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing, Abdulai Abanga who was the guest of honour at the event, said government was dedicated to creating a conducive and enabling environment for the real estate industry to thrive in order to help bridge the housing deficit in the country.