Citizen Alleges Extortion by Police for Clearance Certificates in Sunyani

Concerns about alleged extortion by some members of the Ghana Police Service have been raised through an Instagram petition, highlighting issues surrounding the acquisition of police clearance certificates, particularly in Sunyani.

The petitioner, Samuel Arko, has expressed deep concern about what he perceives as a pattern of extortion by certain police personnel when citizens request police clearance certificates. While the official cost of a police report or clearance certificate is Ghc 115, Mr. Arko claims that when individuals apply for this service in Sunyani, they are being charged an exorbitant Ghc 500.

According to the petitioner, if citizens refuse to pay the inflated fee, the processing of their police report is significantly delayed. However, those who opt to pay the Ghc 500, often without receiving an official receipt, allegedly receive their police reports within two weeks.

Mr. Arko emphasized that the police force is entrusted with the duty of protecting ordinary citizens, ensuring their safety, and maintaining law and order. However, he argues that these alleged incidents of extortion undermine the public’s confidence in their dealings with the police.

In his petition, Mr. Arko is calling for a thorough investigation into these allegations of extortion. He believes that such investigations are essential to rebuild trust in the Ghana Police Service and to ensure that citizens are not unfairly burdened when seeking police clearance certificates.

Mr. Arko also emphasized the importance of honesty and integrity within the police service, stating that it’s time to build Ghana on a foundation of trust and transparency.

This Instagram petition shines a light on a serious issue affecting some citizens in their interactions with the police. It remains to be seen how the Ghana Police Service will respond to these allegations and what measures may be taken to address this concern.