Citizen Check International Reopens TDC Office After Angry NDC Youth Lockdown

Citizen Check International has reopened the Tema Development Company (TDC) office in Tema following its closure earlier on Wednesday by a group of agitated National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters.

The youth, reportedly angered by alleged dissatisfaction with the leadership of certain government institutions, stormed the TDC office, along with other entities, including the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA). Their actions culminated in locking the TDC premises with chains, barring employees from entering and disrupting operations.

In swift response, Citizen Check International, led by it’s President and Vice President, Muda and Lord Rampa respectively, intervened later in the day to break the chains and reopen the office. The two leaders in the company of their members broke the hebay chains used as locks to prevent workerd from accessing the building. Speaking at the scene, Pobee condemned the actions of the NDC supporters, describing them as a threat to national development. He cautioned against the unlawful takeover of government properties and intimidation of state institution staff during political transitions.

“The era where political party supporters take advantage of a change in government to vandalize state property or hound out appointees and employees must end,” Pobee stated firmly. “Such acts hinder our collective progress as a nation and cannot be tolerated.”

He further urged the country’s security agencies to act decisively in upholding law and order, emphasizing the need for independence and impartiality in their operations. Pobee called on them to resist political interference and ensure the protection of state properties and personnel, regardless of political dynamics.

The intervention by Citizen Check International has been lauded by some observers as a step towards maintaining peace and order during politically sensitive times.