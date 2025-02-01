Citizen Sues President Mahama Over Alleged Unconstitutional GRA Appointment

A Ghanaian citizen, Emmanuella Sarfowaah, has taken legal action against President John Mahama, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Attorney General, challenging the appointment of Anthony Kwasi Sarpong as the Acting Commissioner-General of the GRA.

The lawsuit, filed in Accra, alleges that the appointment, made via a letter dated 21st January 2025, violated constitutional provisions and due process.

Sarfowaah’s suit centers on the claim that President Mahama appointed Sarpong without seeking the mandatory advice of the GRA’s governing board and the Public Services Commission, as required by law. According to the plaintiff, the appointment was particularly problematic because, as of 21st January 2025, the GRA had no functioning Governing Council to provide such advice. This, she argues, renders the appointment unconstitutional and undermines the principles of good governance and transparency.

The lawsuit also raises concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Before his appointment, Sarpong served as the Senior Partner at KPMG, an international accounting and auditing firm. KPMG has reportedly had multiple contractual engagements with the GRA, leading Sarfowaah to question whether Sarpong’s new role could compromise the integrity of the GRA’s operations. “Appointing someone with such close ties to a firm that has done business with the GRA creates a clear conflict of interest,” the plaintiff stated. “This is not just about legality; it’s about ensuring public trust in our institutions.”

Sarfowaah is seeking a court order to nullify Sarpong’s appointment and to compel the government to adhere to constitutional procedures in future appointments. She emphasized that her action is not personal but aimed at upholding the rule of law and ensuring that public offices are filled through transparent and accountable processes. “This is about protecting our democracy and ensuring that no one, not even the President, is above the law,” she added.

The case has sparked widespread debate among legal experts, governance advocates, and the general public. Some have praised Sarfowaah for her courage in holding the government accountable, while others have questioned the timing and motives behind the lawsuit. However, legal analysts agree that the case raises important questions about the adherence to constitutional provisions in high-level appointments.

This lawsuit comes at a time when Ghana is grappling with issues of governance and accountability. Critics argue that the government has often bypassed due process in key appointments, eroding public confidence in state institutions. Sarfowaah’s case could set a significant precedent, reinforcing the need for transparency and adherence to the rule of law in public administration.

As the case proceeds, all eyes will be on the judiciary to determine whether the appointment of Anthony Kwasi Sarpong stands or is nullified. The outcome could have far-reaching implications for future appointments and the broader fight for accountability in Ghana’s governance systems. For now, Sarfowaah’s bold move serves as a reminder that citizens have a crucial role to play in safeguarding the nation’s democratic principles.

See full legal documents below: