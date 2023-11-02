Citizens must be educated on organized crime and terrorism— Kan-Dapaah

Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister for National Security, has stressed the need to equip Ghanaians with the information they need to combat organised crime and terrorism.

He stressed that the threat of terrorism and violent extremism in West Africa and elsewhere required a collaborative effort by security agencies and the public who understood the characteristics of organised criminal activity.

Mr Kan-Dapaah made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf at the launch of the book “The Dynamics of Trans-national Organised Crime and Terrorism — An Emerging Security Challenge in West Africa,” written by Major Dr. Dr. Ebenezer Kwakye Agyemang (Rtd).

He said the country was confronted with several security threats, including unemployment and uncontrolled exploitation of natural resources which “impacted national survival.”

Mr Kan-Dapaah noted that the internet had “eroded the physical borders of crime,” emphasizing the need of understanding and dealing with developing tendencies in organized crime and terrorism.

The Ministry’s “See Something, Say Something” campaign aimed at sensitising the public on personal security, he added, had become more prominent, considering the security challenges in neighbouring West African countries.

“Our sub-region has become the home for many radical and irate terrorists and other criminal actors. This has led many refugees coming to Ghana.

“Interestingly, you cannot look at a person’s face and tell their intentions this, therefore, calls for understanding and knowing the characteristics of organised criminal activities and terrorism.

“As a country we should take into account the critical economic, political and social measures needed to assist in the fight against organised crime and terrorism,” he stated, and endorsed the author’s initiative.

The launch, at the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra, was attended by guests from diverse backgrounds, including members of the security service.

Ambassador Perpetual Dufour, representing the Minster for Foreign Affairs, also noted that terrorists were taking advantage of weaknesses within the Sahel region and Africa to perpetuate crime while targeting vulnerable youth.

She said drug trafficking and other forms of crime threatened national and international security as illicit groups continued to adopt new strategies, which undermined development and stability efforts worldwide.

To that end, she said “the timely body of work laced with the author’s experience in the field,” would serve as “a valuable contribution to knowledge in the area of global peace, defense and development in the sub-region and beyond.”

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) attributed the spate of crimes to indiscipline, lawlessness and the “get-rich-quick” mentality of some young people.

She said EOCO had conducted investigations into over 971 cases of financial and trans-national economic-organised crimes since 2022, citing recent arrest and repatriation of some foreign nationals who were involved in human trafficking.

She was optimistic that the book would serve as a training manual for respective institutions and encouraged other retired officers to follow in the author’s footsteps.

Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, representing the Chief of Defense Staff, lauded the author for making “a cardinal input” into the effort of security agencies to overcome various security challenges.

COP Mrs Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong, Director General of Welfare, Ghana Police Service, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), indicated that the book would help readers appreciate the linkages between organised crime and terrorism.

Reviewing the work, Prof. Emmanuel Kwesi Aning, Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research, KAIPTC, observed that collusion and corruption made organised crime thrive, and that the book would serve as relevant reference material.

The author, Maj.Dr.Dr. Agyemang (Rtd) said the inspiration to publish the 490-page book started in 2007 when he was a military observer in Liberia.

He was optimistic that the book, which quoted over 1,000 authorities, would be “a one-stop shop” to understanding counterterrorism and organised crime issues which continued to plague nations.

Representatives of the Chief of Defense Staff, Commandant of KAIPTC, EOCO, Foreign Affairs Ministry, IGP, and the National Security Minister, all bought a copy of the book at ¢5,000 each.