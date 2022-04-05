Citizens Need Skills, Confidence To Hold Public Officials Accountable – NCCE

Mr Daniel Agbesi Latsu, the Kadjebi District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has stressed the need for Ghanaians to take civic education seriously.

He said civic education helped create an informed and responsible citizenry that played a pivotal role in enhancing democratic governance.

Mr Latsu said citizens needed skills and confidence to voice their concerns to hold public officials accountable and responsible and responsive to their needs.

He made these remarks at a Civic Education programme organised for students of Christ, the Prince of Peace School at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

According to him, civic education involved inculcating in a person the ideals, principles, practices, habits, skills, opinions, attachments, tasks, values, and virtues necessary for the preservation and flourishing of any society or a system of governance.

The NCCE District Director said there were three main outcomes of any civic education enterprise in support of democratic governance and named them as civic knowledge, civic skills, and civic dispositions.

He said civic education, be it formal or informal, needed these three products to thrive.

Mr Latsu also called on the students to help educate Ghanaians on the values, principles, and objectives of the 1992 Constitution.

He said the Constitution defined the structure, functions, and the behaviours of all actors in corporate Ghana.

Mr Latsu said this was why every person living in Ghana should understand and be knowledgeable about the provisions in the Constitution.

He underscored the need of studying the Constitution, saying understanding of the Constitution enabled citizens to know the rules, demands and ethics of Democratic Party politics.

The District Director said adequate knowledge on the Constitution would also enable the electorate to participate fully in the processes involved in the governance of the country at all levels.

Mr George Darko, a Social Studies Teacher, thanked the NCCE educational team for the programme and called for more of such engagement.