Citizens of Anlo prepare for Hogbetsotso festival

Citizens of Anlo in the Volta Region are gearing up for this year’s Hogbetsotso festival, popularly known as Hogbeza, to be celebrated in the first week of November this year.

Numerous activities have been planned to make the festival a success since it was suspended sin 2020 due to the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Thirty-six states from the Anlo Traditional Area will take part in the celebration.

Torgbi Subo ll, Chairman of the festival planning committee, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview that, this year’s edition of the festival is fully packed with activities.

“We thank God and the gods of our ancestors for bringing back Hogbetsotso festival since the spread of the virus has been mitigated,” Torgbi Sri said.

Torgbi Subo further said activities such as, crowning of mama Hogbe, Hogbetsotso marathon and games, street carnival, musical interludes, inter SHS school quiz competition, and others would mark this year’s festival.

He said the celebrations, some of which have taken place already, would continue from Monday October 31 into November 2022 with a grand durbar at the Hogbe park in Anloga.

Mr Sylas ldan, spokesperson for this year’s festival also enumerated some key events marking the celebration such as paying homage to Togbi Sri III, the Overlord of the Anlo State by Chiefs from Ghana and beyond.

He said there would be reconciliation ceremony at “Agorwoʋɔnu” Anloga where all disputes would be put to rest for peaceful Hogbetsotso festival.

Many dignitaries from Ghana and the diaspora, would be expected to grace the climax of the celebration.

The festival is on the theme: Uniting for Development, sustaining our Unique cultural Commonwealth for future Generation.