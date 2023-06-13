Citizens Quest Congratulates Sen. Godswill Akpabio on His Emergence As Senate President

The Citizens Quest for Truth Initiative has congratulated the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio on his successful inauguration as the President of the Nigerian 10th senate.

A release by the National President of the accountability advocacy Non-Governmental Organization, Chief Obiaruko Ndukwe, hails Senator Godswill Akpabio for braving the odds to clinch the number three position in the Country and prays for wisdom and forthrightness in the discharge of his official duties.

It will be recalled that in the heat of the NDDC/NASS debacle, in 2020, which loomed every inch a battle for the soul of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) the Citizens Quest stood with the people, to protect the heritage of the Niger Delta region which was misconstrued as being “Akpabio associates”, even though that did not deter us from standing by the truth.

Citizens Quest however is undaunted and resolute in the tenets of her incorporation and ready to continue to stand by the Nigerian people.

We are convinced that Senator Akpabio will exploit this opportunity to the service of the Nigerian masses which has been his burning passion since he bestrode the political space of our nation.

Congratulations His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Signed

Francis Ndimkoha

National Publicity Secretary

Innocent Inyie Okpukpo

National Secretary