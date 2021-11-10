Citizens should trust vaccines, medicines from China – Botswana official

Citizens must do away with the perception that Chinese vaccines and medicines are inferior to others produced by western companies, a Botswana official said Tuesday.

Partha Gurumurthy, the director of Pharmacovigilance and Clinical Trials at the Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority (BoMRA), said Chinese companies supplying with medicines, vaccines and medical equipments have been submitting the necessary data and documentation needed by the southern African country’s medicines regulatory body.

“Batswana (citizens of Botswana) should trust vaccines and medicines from China,” said Gurumurthy at the closing ceremony of the 2021 World Medicines Safety Week commemoration in Francistown, Botswana’s second largest city.

Gurumurthy said all medicines and vaccines are only allowed to be utilized after going through a rigorous checking for their efficacy, safety and quality assurance at BoMRA before distributed to Botswana’s Central Medical Stores for further distribution to health facilities.

The medicines safety week runs from November 3 to 10 in Botswana driven by BoMRA. Enditem