Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, Deputy Volta Regional Director, In-Charge of Public Health, has called on the citizens to adopt healthy lifestyle to make them remain productive.

He said though a lot of interventions were advanced to ensure that public health reached the optimum, it was the primary responsibility of the individual to ensure he or she stayed healthy.

Dr Djokoto who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) entreated all to desist from habits that would place their health in jeopardy.

On COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Djokoto said the Volta region currently had six active cases, two moderately ill and are on admission, while four others were with mild conditions.

The Deputy Director said the Region recorded a total of 762 cases, with the death toll still remaining 12, while 744 had recovered.

He implored the public to continue to observe the safety protocols of regular hand washing under running water, social distancing, and use of alcohol based hand sanitizer and wearing of facial masks.

Dr Djokoto said the risk of the pandemic still remained though several measures were deployed to curb it, it was important for all to continue to observe the protocols.

The Deputy Director said his outfit would continue with the sensitisation drive to ensure that the public adhered to the safety protocols to limit the spread of the disease.

Dr Djokoto said the region had done well in handling the COVID-19 cases, however the level of compliance of safety protocols was reducing, saying “this is a challenge we are working to address to avoid us becoming victims of our own success.”

He commended various stakeholders including the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, National Commission for Civic Education, the media, chiefs, among others for their support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Djokoto also commended health workers for discharging their duties professionally and effectively to curtail the threat of the coronavirus, saying “it was not easy to put one’s life on the line.”