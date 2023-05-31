Citizenship Week launched focusing on ending child marriage

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and World Vision Ghana have launched this year’s Citizenship Week celebration in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region, with a call to end child marriage.

World Vision Ghana in its drive to end child marriage outdoored its “Child Parliamentarians” who are advocates of change and ambassadors to end child marriage.

They are from Agotime and Ziope Area Councils, and during the launch debated on the subject “End Child Marriage” with an appeal to the relevant authorities and society to pool efforts to curb the situation.

The Parliamentarians also emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach in dealing with the issue including proper handling of victims of such an act and punishment to be meted out to perpetrators to serve as deterrence.

Madam Salomey Yeboah, the Agotime-Ziope Area Programmes Manager, World Vision Ghana, speaking to Ghana News Agency after the launch said child marriage violated the rights of children and placed them at a considerable risk of violence, exploitation and abuse.

She said the situation has many effects on the girls’ health and thwarts their development, making it difficult for them to achieve their dreams and full potential.

Madam Yeboah said child marriage prevented the girls from accessing education and career opportunities and therefore, urged traditional authorities, opinion leaders and parents to help address the menace.

Mr Christian Ahiawodzi, NCCE Director for Agotime-Ziope District said the Commission’s constitutional mandate was to create and sustain the awareness of the principles and objectives of the1992 Constitution.

He said the Citizenship Week, which targeted basic pupils across the country was one of the flagship programmes of the Commission to achieve its mandate.

The Director said the introduction of the Citizenship Week celebration was to remind pupils of their responsibilities as agents of change and future leaders who could help build a peaceful, strong and democratic nation.

Mr Ahiawodzi said it was important to reinforce civic values in children to reorient their attitude towards playing positive roles in the country’s democratic journey.

Togbe Nene Keteku IV, Paramount Chief of Agotime Traditional Area, in a speech read on his behalf, commended the NCCE for delivering on its mandate and charged them to continue to ensure peaceful and democratic nation.