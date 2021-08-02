City of Favor a game-changer in Ghana’s real estate industry

City of Favor, a real estate project has been tagged as the game-changer in the real estate sector as it seeks to provide comparatively affordable housing units in Tema and its environs.

Mr Simon Sawer, Managing Director of Sawer-Nanor & Sons (SNS) Company Limited, who is executing the “City of Favor,” housing project said in spite of the complexities in the sector, the company was a trusted real estate developer with a vision of contributing its quota to bridge the two million units housing deficit in Ghana.

The MD was speaking at the inauguration of the first phase of the “City of Favor” project, developed by Sawer-Nanor & Sons Company Limited, a private construction company in Dawhenya, Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.

The company is estimated to construct over 100 housing and commercial units, including a pharmacy, restaurant, gymnasium, and a recreational centre for occupants, on a 14-acre land area which would further provide a serene environment, with aesthetic landscaping, inner roads, and 24-hour security.

Mr Sawer said the real-estate industry in the country was growing quite steadily and had witnessed several developers joining the industry, emphasizing that, SNS provides a professional, customer-focused, and trusted approach with an assurance of value for money in their investments.

He indicated that a professional real estate developer was always minded to ensure that their houses were of the highest quality to maintain the trust of their customers, and said his outfit did not compromise on the highest construction standards in its operations.

He said even though the project was started in the latter part of January 2021, four units; consisting of three two-bedroom houses and a four-bedroom unit, had already been sold and handed over as of May 2021.

He noted that the housing units would mainly comprise two-bedroom standard, two-bedroom expandable, three-bedroom semi-detached, and three-bedroom detached and added that designs could be altered to meet the specific needs of clients.

The MD appealed to the government to consider giving some support and tax holiday to real-estate and affordable housing contractors to cushion both the developers and prospective buyers from the increasing hikes in the prices of building materials such as cement and iron rods – core materials for construction.

Such hikes, according to him, led to an “increase in production cost which at the end of the day would be transferred to the client who is in dire need of housing.”

The Right Reverend Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, in a keynote address, called on the youth to re-dedicate themselves to hard work as God honours a person who strived relentlessly in their endeavours.

“God never blesses laziness,” he said, and pointed out that the sequential positivity in one’s life was sometimes undeserving, but it took the favour of God to bless persons who put in a lot of effort in their dealings to succeed.

Mr Hayford Boabeng Kyereman, a Client, in a solidarity message, applauded the company for the professional and topnotch customer services they provided him before the purchase of one of their homes, and said: “when you deal with SNS, you’re not only dealing with a person of credibility but God-fearing.”

Present at the inauguration were; Mr Joseph Teye Doku, District Chief Executive, Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NIPDA), officials of SNS and community leaders amongst others.