Civil registration, vital statistics remain poor in Africa – Experts

The status of civil registration and vital statistics remain poor in Africa with a statistical update on birth registration showing that 116 million children under five in the continent do not have birth certificates, experts have said.

This came at the experts group meeting of the sixth conference of African Ministers Responsible for Civil Registration, which ends Thursday in the United Nations Conference Center (UNCC) in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital under the theme “modernizing data ecosystem in Africa to support regional integrations.”

“Out of 115,000 children born every day across the continent, 57,000 of them remain unregistered, and another 14,000 go uncertified,” Cornelius Williams, Global Director of Child Protection at the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said.

The latest statistical update on birth registration in Africa revealed that nearly half of all African children under-five are unregistered but 20 countries are on track to register the births of all children by 2030 while another 23 countries in the continent should accelerate progress.

Africa had an old and outdated system of civil registration namely birth, death, marriage and divorce, said Williams, noting that the continent has seen improvement in civil registration rate from 45 to 55 percent in a decade.

The African governments were also urged to take a gradual approach to digitization of systems while adhering to safe and innovative practices to ensure the universal civil registration of all vital events. Enditem