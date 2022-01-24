Civil Servant jailed four years for inflicting cutlass wounds on neighbour

Kofi Oppong, a 43-year-old civil servant has been sentenced to four years imprisonment by an Adenta Circuit Court for inflicting cutlass wounds on his neighbour.

Oppong on January 12, this year, at about 0257 hours threw stones on his neighbour’s roof top.

When Mr Michael Danso, his neighbour complained, Oppong pulled out a cutlass and inflicted wounds on him.

Charged with causing harm, Oppong pleaded guilty with explanation.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah held that the accused personn’s explanation confirmed his plea of guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

Superintendent of Police Patience Mario narrated that the complainant, Mr Michael Danso is a trader residing at Oyibi, while Oppong also resides in the same area with the complainant.

On January 12, this year, at about 0257 hours, the complainant was asleep when he heard an unusual noise on top of his roof.

The prosecution said the complainant woke up and went through his kitchen door only to see Oppong, a neighbour, whose house was just behind the complainant’s house throwing stones on top of the complainant’s roof.

Supt. Mario said the complainant confronted the accused as to why he was throwing the stones.

Oppong came out of his house with a cutlass and attacked the complainant.

Prosecution said the complainant sustained injuries on his right elbow, thumb, and scalp because of the attack.

A report was made to the Police at Oyibi and the accused was arrested.

Prosecution said investigation however revealed the complainant and accused have not been in talking terms for some time now.