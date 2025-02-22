Civil Service Union Vows to Continue Strike Over Birth and Death Registrar Appointment

Ghana’s Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG) has refused to suspend its ongoing strike, defying government appeals to end the labor action sparked by the controversial appointment of Samuel Adom Botchway as Registrar of the Birth and Death Registry.

The union’s leadership, led by Executive Secretary Dr. Isaac Bampoe Addo, declared the strike indefinite during a press briefing in Accra on February 22, accusing the government of failing to provide a credible resolution plan.

The standoff stems from President John Mahama’s appointment of Botchway, which CLOGSAG claims violates a Supreme Court ruling emphasizing neutrality and professionalism in civil service appointments. While the union insists it does not challenge the president’s constitutional authority to make appointments under Article 195, it argues Botchway lacks the specialized qualifications required for the role. “Civil registration involves population studies and demography,” Bampoe Addo stated. “We have PhD holders in this field, yet someone with no relevant expertise is imposed through political channels.”

The union’s resolve hardened after receiving a government letter urging it to call off the strike without outlining next steps. Bampoe Addo dismissed the appeal as a “419 business” tactic—a reference to fraud schemes—and criticized its vagueness. “The letter simply says ‘stop the strike.’ No roadmap, no meeting proposal. We won’t be fooled again,” he said.

Government Communication Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu previously defended Botchway’s appointment, asserting it complies with the law and questioning why CLOGSAG did not contest the appointee’s competence directly. Bampoe Addo countered that the union’s grievance centers on professional standards, not personal attacks. “The law specifies ‘relevant academic qualification and experience.’ Show us Botchway’s credentials in civil registration,” he challenged.

The stalemate highlights tensions over political appointments in Ghana’s civil service, a recurring flashpoint between labor groups and successive administrations. CLOGSAG’s strike, now escalating, risks disrupting vital services, including birth and death documentation, amid broader debates about meritocracy versus patronage. With neither side backing down, the dispute threatens to deepen public skepticism about governance reforms—and test the limits of presidential authority in balancing political interests with institutional integrity.