Civil Society Activist Steve Manteaw Opposes ECG Privatisation Plans

Civil society activist Dr. Steve Manteaw has voiced strong opposition to the proposal to privatize the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), arguing that past privatization efforts of state-owned enterprises have not produced the desired outcomes.

In a post on his Facebook page, Manteaw questioned the effectiveness of privatization in the public sector, urging proponents of the move to provide evidence of successful privatization efforts.

“Let anyone in favour of privatisation of ECG give me one example of privatisation, either outright sale or PSP in the public sector, that has been successful, from the days of the Divestiture Implementation Committee to date,” he wrote. Manteaw suggests that instead of privatization, reforms to insulate ECG from political influence—similar to the approach taken with institutions like the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) and GOIL—could lead to the improvements that the company needs.

Manteaw’s remarks come in the wake of the Energy and Green Transition Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor, inaugurating a seven-member committee to explore options for private sector involvement in ECG’s operations. The committee, chaired by energy consultant Mr. Jabesh Amisah-Arthur, will examine ways to address the challenges faced by ECG, which include inefficiencies, financial losses, and significant debt.

Minister Jinapor emphasized the importance of private sector participation, suggesting that it could bring in the necessary resources, expertise, and operational efficiency to improve ECG’s performance. He also stressed that the process would be non-partisan and transparent, with the committee tasked with developing a framework for private sector engagement that would involve public input and approval.

While Manteaw remains critical of privatization, his call for a more independent and politically neutral ECG echoes concerns among those who believe that insulating key state institutions from political influence could lead to better governance and performance. As the committee begins its work, it will likely face scrutiny over the direction of its recommendations, with a careful balancing act between public ownership and private sector involvement.