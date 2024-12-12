Civil Society Coalition Commends Police for Post-Election Peace and Security Efforts

A coalition of civil society organizations and religious bodies has praised the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and the National Election Security Taskforce for their exemplary efforts in maintaining peace and security during and after Ghana’s 2024 General Elections.

Led by Reverend Dr. Fred Digby, Co-Chair of the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), the group included representatives from the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), the Chief Imam’s office, and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference. The coalition met with Ghana Police leadership to address post-election security concerns amid reports of isolated incidents of violence, looting, and unrest in certain areas.

Reverend Dr. Digby commended the Ghana Police Service for their restrained and strategic approach to managing disturbances, stressing that their calm and measured responses were critical in preventing further escalation. He noted that the Police’s deliberate calmness was a tactical decision aimed at maintaining stability, despite some perceptions of leniency.

Dr. Mohamed Marzouk Abubakar Azandoro, representing the Chief Imam, acknowledged the Police’s transparency and diplomacy, which had strengthened public confidence. He emphasized that while peace was being upheld, lawbreakers would still face legal consequences.

Mr. Kojo Asante of CODEO and CDD stressed the importance of respecting the constitutional process for declaring election results. He urged citizens to refrain from actions such as burning electoral materials, which could disrupt legal processes. He also praised the Police’s proactive role in de-escalating tensions and called for patience as the Electoral Commission completed its duties.

Reverend Father Michael Kweku of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference echoed the need for responsible communication and cautioned against the spread of misinformation. He commended the Police’s balanced approach and encouraged the public to trust the legal framework guiding the election outcomes.

Reverend Dr. Emmanuel Ansah of the Civil Initiative Forum (CFI) reflected on the progress made in Ghana’s elections, noting how lessons learned from previous elections had improved governance, especially in transition management. He urged media outlets to prioritize accurate and unbiased reporting to prevent partisan conflicts and misinformation.

The delegation expressed gratitude to Dr. Dampare and his team for their dedication to maintaining peace. They also called for continued collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition of power.

In conclusion, the coalition reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ghana’s democratic principles through vigilance, prayer, and cooperation. The group united in their call for ongoing efforts to safeguard Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy and stability in Africa.