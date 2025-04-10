Civil Society Group Challenges AGF Over Unconstitutional Appointments

Stand Up Nigeria, a prominent civil society organization, has voiced strong objections to alleged plans by the newly appointed Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, to establish two unauthorized roles—Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff—within his office.

The group labeled the move a breach of civil service regulations, warning it could foster inefficiency, patronage, and further undermine confidence in federal institutions.

In a formal petition to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Stand Up Nigeria argued the positions are absent from the approved civil service structure and violate procedural norms. Joseph O. Alade, the group’s Executive Director, emphasized that such actions risk institutionalizing impunity. “These roles may seem minor, but they reflect a deeper systemic crisis,” Alade stated. “When public offices morph into personal domains through unchecked appointments, it normalizes illegality at the core of governance.”

The organization urged immediate intervention to halt the appointments, investigate their origins, and reinforce adherence to rule-based management. Alade warned of escalating the matter through broader civic alliances if no corrective action is taken.

Nigeria’s civil service framework, designed to ensure transparency and accountability, has long faced criticism for deviations that enable patronage. While the AGF’s office has not publicly responded, the controversy underscores ongoing tensions between bureaucratic reform efforts and entrenched practices.