Civil Society Group Petitions President Mahama to Remove EC Chairperson Jean Mensa

The Positive Transparency and Accountability Movement-Africa (PTAAM-Africa) has officially petitioned President John Dramani Mahama to remove Mrs. Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), and her deputies.

Filed under Article 146 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, the petition highlights alleged financial mismanagement, constitutional violations, and misconduct that have undermined the credibility of Ghana’s electoral process.

PTAAM-Africa accuses the EC leadership of wasting millions of taxpayer dollars on a new biometric voter device and the compilation of a new voter register ahead of the 2020 elections. The group contends that these funds could have been better utilized to address national issues, as the existing equipment was functional.

Further allegations against the EC include the decision to conduct a voter registration exercise during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which PTAAM-Africa says put lives at risk. Additionally, concerns have been raised about inconsistencies in presidential election results and alleged political bias in appointments within the EC.

PTAAM-Africa is calling for the swift removal of Mrs. Jean Mensa and her deputies, asserting that such action is necessary to restore public trust and ensure future elections are free, fair, and transparent.

Read PTAAM-Africa’s full petition below:

Download PDF