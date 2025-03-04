Civil Society Organizations Launch Advocacy Group to Champion Ghana’s NPO Bill

In a significant move to promote the passage of the Non-Profit Organization (NPO) Bill, a coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Ghana has formed a new advocacy group.

This announcement came during the Zonal Consultations held at the GNAT Hall National Headquarters on February 27, 2025.

The newly formed Technical Advocacy Working Group is composed of five members, reflecting a commitment to diversity with two men, two women, and a representative from the Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) community.

This group emerged from an inclusive nomination and voting process that engaged over 500 representatives from various CSOs nationwide.

The members of the Technical Working Group include:

– Isaac Boison, Coordinator of the Greater Accra Regional Youth Network (GARYN)

-Dr. Joseph Kobla Wemakor, Founder and Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana

– Hon. Afisa Otiko Djaba, Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection

– Priscilla AKofa Agbenu, from the Centre for Women in Development and Public Policy

– Elvis Kosi Alipkui, representing Persons Living with Disabilities as a member of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations

Ibrahim-Tanko Amidu, Executive Director of STAR Ghana Foundation, stressed the urgency of passing the NPO Bill during the consultation.

“The NPO Bill is essential for creating a supportive environment for non-profit organizations, enabling them to thrive and significantly contribute to our nation’s development. It’s imperative that we come together to advocate for its swift passage,” he stated.

This initiative follows previous consultations held in Kumasi on February 18 and Tamale on February 25, 2025, which aimed to encourage collaboration and dialogue among stakeholders regarding the NPO Bill.

The consultations were well-attended, drawing thousands of CSO representatives who engaged in productive discussions to formulate a robust advocacy strategy.

A key outcome was the establishment of an Advocacy Committee tasked with consolidating critical positions and crafting a strategic roadmap for engaging with government and other stakeholders, ensuring that the NPO Bill serves to not only regulate but also strengthen non-profit organizations.

This initiative is backed by STAR-Ghana Foundation, funded by @WINGS and the EU through the Lift Up Philanthropy Fund, in addition to support from Comic Relief and FCDO as part of the Civil Society Strengthening Programme.

Feruzah Salisu, Project Officer at STAR-Ghana Foundation, remarked on the importance of the Advocacy Committee’s formation as a pivotal step in mobilizing resources for the NPO Bill, enhancing the capacity of non-profits to contribute to Ghana’s overall growth.

The consultations provided an important platform for stakeholders to evaluate the NPO Bill draft’s implications and plan coordinated advocacy efforts for its successful passage through Parliament.