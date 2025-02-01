Civilians Trapped as Rebels Advance in Eastern DRC, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is facing a rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis as rebel forces seize control of key cities, displacing hundreds of thousands and leaving civilians trapped in the crossfire.

The M23 rebel group, which recently captured the provincial capital of Goma, is now advancing toward Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province. This will exacerbate an already dire situation in the mineral-rich but conflict-ridden region.

The area, long plagued by instability due to the presence of numerous armed groups, has seen decades of violence, forcing countless families to flee their homes. Displacement camps, once a refuge for over 300,000 people on the outskirts of Goma, are now emptying as residents flee renewed fighting. Medical facilities are overwhelmed, struggling to cope with the influx of injured civilians and soldiers.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has raised alarms about dwindling food, water, and medical supplies. “The next 24 hours are critical,” said WFP spokesperson Shelley Thakral. “People are running out of essentials, and the supply chain has been severely disrupted.” Several WFP warehouses have been looted, and the agency is scrambling to assess remaining stocks and organize local procurement to resume operations as soon as security allows.

The human rights situation is equally grim. The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) has reported summary executions, sexual violence, and forced conscription by armed groups. M23 fighters executed at least 12 civilians between January 26 and 28, while Congolese troops and allied militias have been accused of raping 52 women in South Kivu, including cases of gang rape. Schools and hospitals in areas under M23 control have been occupied, and displaced persons have been forcibly evicted from camps.

In a shocking incident, at least 165 women were reportedly raped by male inmates during a mass prison break from Goma’s Muzenze prison on January 27, coinciding with M23’s assault on the city. Conflict-related sexual violence, a grim hallmark of the region’s decades-long conflict, continues to rise, prompting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to call for an immediate end to the violence and for all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has echoed these concerns, warning that the crisis is spiralling out of control. “An already dire situation is rapidly worsening,” said IOM Director General Amy Pope. The agency has appealed for urgent international support to scale up humanitarian efforts, emphasizing immediate funding to provide emergency shelter, water, sanitation, and other critical aid.

Humanitarian organizations are struggling to meet the overwhelming needs in the region. This year, the UN has requested 2.5 billion for the DRC, with at least 2.5 billion for the DRC, and at least 50 million needed urgently to address the latest wave of displacement and prevent further suffering.

As the M23 advances toward Bukavu, the international community is called upon to act swiftly. The UN Secretary-General has urged an immediate cessation of hostilities and full humanitarian access to ensure life-saving aid reaches those in need. For the civilians caught in the crossfire, the stakes could not be higher.