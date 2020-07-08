Chief Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah has embarked on a 14 day self-isolation in compliance with COVI-19 Protocols.

A Circular to all High Court Judges, signed by Ms. Cynthia Pamela Addo, Judicial Secretary said “His Lordship Chief Justice from 6th July, 2020 on the advice of his doctors, embarked on a fourteen (14) day self-isolation in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

During this period, His Lordship will be working from the Chief Justice’s Official Residence at Cantonments, Accra.”

