CJ Joe and Freddie Mo Team Up on “Never Say Goodbye”

CJ Joe, an international Japanese reggae/dancehall artist, has teamed up with Ghanaian hip-hop and hip-life recording artist Freddie Mo for their latest song, “Never Say Goodbye.” CJ Joe is a versatile force in the music industry, excelling in reggae, dancehall, Afro beats, R&B soul, and hip-hop. With performances in Japan, Jamaica, the US, and Europe, CJ Joe has established himself as a formidable powerhouse.

Drawing inspiration from legends like Bob Marley, Garnet Silk, and Michael Jackson, CJ Joe sings in Japanese, English, and Jamaican Patois. He has had the opportunity to open for various superstars in Japan, Jamaica, the US, the UK, and Europe. Throughout his career, he has shared the stage with renowned artists such as Sugar Minott, Glen Washington, Buju Banton, and Wu-Tang Clan, among others.

CJ Joe’s talent and unique style have earned him recognition, including nominations for Best International Artist at the UK Bright Star Awards in 2017 and 2020. With a noteworthy brand in the reggae to dancehall genre, CJ Joe brings a fresh wave while honoring the roots of the music.

Freddie Mo, also known as Fred Moses, is a Ghanaian artist hailing from Sekondi-Takoradi. He discovered his passion for music at a young age and has since pursued a career in the industry. Working with Raeghan Records, a new record label in the USA, Freddie Mo creates music across various genres, including Afrobeats, hip-hop, dancehall, hiplife, and highlife. He has collaborated with notable artists like Donzy and has gained attention with his singles “Oh My God” and “Jawuley.”