CJ Joe Shares Visuals for “Never Say Goodbye” Featuring Freddie Mo

International Japanese reggae/dancehall artist CJ Joe and Ghanaian hip-hop and hip-life recording artist Freddie Mo have released the official music video for their hit collaboration, “Never Say Goodbye.” The original song, which gained recognition upon its release in March, has now been brought to life through a visually captivating and emotionally resonant music video.

The video for “Never Say Goodbye” is a testament to the power of collaboration and the ability of artists from different backgrounds to create something truly special. Drawing inspiration from legends like Bob Marley, Garnet Silk, and Michael Jackson, CJ Joe’s unique blend of Japanese, English, and Jamaican Patois vocals, combined with Freddie Mo’s dynamic style, results in a catchy and infectious track that leaves a lasting impression.

CJ Joe, known for his versatile talents in reggae, dancehall, Afro beats, R&B soul, and hip-hop, has established himself as a formidable powerhouse in the music industry. His performances in Japan, Jamaica, the US, and Europe have solidified his position as a force to be reckoned with. The collaboration with Freddie Mo adds an extra layer of energy and emotion to the song, creating a powerful musical experience.

Freddie Mo, hailing from Sekondi-Takoradi, Ghana, has made a name for himself in the music industry with his diverse range of music across various genres, including Afrobeats, hip-hop, dancehall, hiplife, and highlife. His contributions to “Never Say Goodbye” further enhance the track’s appeal, showcasing his talent and versatility as an artist.