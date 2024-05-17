CJ Requests Kissi Agyebeng To Respond To Amidu’s Petition

Chief Justice Getrude Sackey Torkornu has directed Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng to respond to allegations made by Martin Amidu in a petition calling for Agyebeng’s removal from office.

This directive, contained in a letter dated May 15, 2024, follows Amidu’s petition to President Akufo-Addo, submitted on May 6, 2024.

Amidu, who served as the first Special Prosecutor until his resignation in November 2020, accuses Agyebeng of several breaches, including procurement violations in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), abuse of judges and the administration of justice, wrongful arrests and detentions, and the mishandling of personnel appointments.

Additionally, Amidu contends that Agyebeng’s public criticism of the judiciary at a news conference amounts to contempt and abuse.

The Chief Justice has requested Agyebeng to address these allegations to assess whether a prima facie case exists for impeachment.

This process is part of a broader controversy, as Agyebeng has previously resisted calls to resign, opting instead to publicly discuss challenges in his role.

Amidu, who was sworn in as the first Special Prosecutor on February 23, 2018, resigned from his position in November 2020, citing “political interference in the independence of his office” as the primary reason.

He also highlighted the issue of inadequate staffing, with most personnel on secondment, which he argued severely hampered the effectiveness of the OSP.

His resignation came in the wake of controversy surrounding his corruption risk assessment of the Gold Royalties Monetisation Transaction, commonly known as the Agyapa Deal.

Amidu claimed that the response from the Presidency to his assessment was the final catalyst for his departure, making his position “untenable.”

Kissi Agyebeng succeeded Amidu and was sworn in as the second Special Prosecutor on August 5, 2021.

Since then, Amidu has been a vocal critic of Agyebeng, accusing him of various misdeeds, including the suppression of investigations into bribery cases involving investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The unfolding situation now awaits the Chief Justice’s decision on whether to proceed with impeachment proceedings, a process that could have significant implications for the Office of the Special Prosecutor and its mandate to combat corruption in Ghana.